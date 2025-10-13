Shawbrook looks to raise £50m in November IPO
Specialist lender Shawbrook has confirmed its intention to kick off an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange.
The company is targeting a listing in early November 2025 and expects to raise £50m in net proceeds through new shares. This will be alongside the sale of existing shares by Marlin Bidco Ltd – a company jointly owned by Shawbrook’s private equity owners Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners LLP.
Marlin acquired Shawbrook for £825m in 2017.
The IPO will be offered to qualified institutional buyers internationally and to retail investors resident in the United Kingdom through a partner network with RetailBook.
The firm gave a snapshot of its quarter three performance, revealing its loan book swelled to £18.3bn as of the end of September 2025, up from £17bn at the end of the second quarter.
This growth was fuelled by approximately £1.5bn in organic originations and the acquisition of the ThinCats group.
The Group’s customer deposits also increased significantly to £17.6bn, after a strong performance in its savings franchise.
Shawbrook has said its medium-term target is to achieve loan book growth in the low double digits per annum, with ambitions to near double the size of its total loan book to £30bn by 2030.
Shawbrook accelerates to City market turnaround
The floatation marks the latest boost for the London Stock Exchange after a recent spring of listings injected some much-needed life into the ailing market.
Shawbrook’s listing is expected to give a £2bn boost to the London market.
Texas-based energy developer Fermi kicked off its dual-listing in the City and on Wall Street last month.
Cheshire-based Beauty Tech Group rose as much as 6.6 per cent in its debut at the beginning of the month, notching a market capitalisation of £320m.
And last Friday, tinned tuna giant Princes confirmed its intention to proceed with its IPO to list on London’s main index.
The recent flurry follows a sluggish start to the year, where the market sunk as low as 23rd globally by funds raised by the end of the third quarter.