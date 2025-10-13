Shawbrook looks to raise £50m in November IPO

Shawbrook Bank’s IPO could open the floodgates to more London floats.

Specialist lender Shawbrook has confirmed its intention to kick off an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange.

The company is targeting a listing in early November 2025 and expects to raise £50m in net proceeds through new shares. This will be alongside the sale of existing shares by Marlin Bidco Ltd – a company jointly owned by Shawbrook’s private equity owners Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners LLP.

Marlin acquired Shawbrook for £825m in 2017.

The IPO will be offered to qualified institutional buyers internationally and to retail investors resident in the United Kingdom through a partner network with RetailBook.

The firm gave a snapshot of its quarter three performance, revealing its loan book swelled to £18.3bn as of the end of September 2025, up from £17bn at the end of the second quarter.

This growth was fuelled by approximately £1.5bn in organic originations and the acquisition of the ThinCats group.

The Group’s customer deposits also increased significantly to £17.6bn, after a strong performance in its savings franchise.

Shawbrook has said its medium-term target is to achieve loan book growth in the low double digits per annum, with ambitions to near double the size of its total loan book to £30bn by 2030.

Shawbrook accelerates to City market turnaround

The floatation marks the latest boost for the London Stock Exchange after a recent spring of listings injected some much-needed life into the ailing market.

Shawbrook’s listing is expected to give a £2bn boost to the London market.

Texas-based energy developer Fermi kicked off its dual-listing in the City and on Wall Street last month.

Cheshire-based Beauty Tech Group rose as much as 6.6 per cent in its debut at the beginning of the month, notching a market capitalisation of £320m.

And last Friday, tinned tuna giant Princes confirmed its intention to proceed with its IPO to list on London’s main index.

The recent flurry follows a sluggish start to the year, where the market sunk as low as 23rd globally by funds raised by the end of the third quarter.