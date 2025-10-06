Shawbrook confirms IPO plans as listings revival gathers pace

Shawbrook will join the main market of the London Stock Exchange

Shawbrook has confirmed its plans for a stock market listing in the latest sign of a resurgence in activity in London’s IPO market.

The Essex-based bank has today published its registration document ahead of its intention to apply to admit its shares to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in a move thought to value the company at as much as £2bn.

Shawbrook was previously London-listed before it was acquired by a consortium led by private equity firms BC Partners and Pollen Street Capital in July 2017.

The firm said it expects to have a free float of at least 10 per cent of its issued share capital and expects to be eligible for inclusion in the FTSE UK indices.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Deutsche Bank have been signed on as joint bookrunners.

“Shawbrook believes that an IPO would, if completed, position the Group well for the next stage of its evolution, supporting its ambitious growth plans,” the bank said in a statement.

“An IPO is expected to further enhance Shawbrook’s profile and brand recognition and help the Group continue retaining and incentivising key management and employees, as well as providing Shawbrook with access to a wider range of potential sources of capital.

The company added that the float would allow its existing sole shareholders to realise part of its investment in Shawbrook, “after many years of success and investment under private ownership.”

Read more Shawbrook gearing up for £2bn IPO in boost to London market

Shawbrook said its medium-term target is to achieve loan book growth in the low double digits per annum, with an ambition to almost double the size of its total loan book to £30bn by 2030.

The bank has also pursued an aggressive M&A strategy in recent years, which has included failed attempts to acquire rivals Metro Bank and Co-op Bank in 2023. The firm successfully acquired specialist lender Bluestone Mortgages in the same year.

The flotation plans mark the latest sign of a revival in London’s heretofore sluggish IPO market, which saw the stock exchange sink to as low as 23rd globally by funds raised by the end of the third quarter.

But chief executive Marcelino Castrillo said that “now is the right time” for an IPO, insisting that it was “definitiely not a decision we’re rushing into” and adding that raising cash would boost the firm’s M&A war chest.

“We have found the London Stock Exchange has deep capital pools. We believe we have a very strong business so we think now is the right time to float,” he said.

“We have completed 34 M&A transactions in our history so I think we have been very successful in doing that in a very disciplined way.

“IPOing will give us more access to capital for growth which will include the very disciplined M&A we have done in the past.”

It follows successful listings last week by Texas-based energy developer Fermi, which also floated in New York, as well as Cheshire-based Beauty Tech Group, which on Friday priced its IPO at 271p a share, giving it a market value of around £300m.