Retail Capital has been unlocked

RetailBook: The leading UK fintech placing retail investors at the heart of capital markets with infrastructure, education and enablement.

Last week, the Government launched its retail investment campaign, the most significant attempt in a generation to mobilise UK savings into productive capital.

In January, UK fintech RetailBook, alongside AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown and Interactive Investor, wrote to the Chancellor outlining a shared commitment to unlock retail participation in UK capital markets. One hundred days on, that shift is beginning to show up in real transactions.

Over the past twelve months, RetailBook has supported retail investor access to £5.35 billion of UK primary equity fundraises. Across those transactions, all involving companies listed or listing on the London Stock Exchange, retail participation has moved from being occasional to increasingly embedded in execution, understanding and enablement for all investors.

On the London Stock Exchange Main Market transactions that included a retail allocation, almost every pound raised, has flowed through deals where RetailBook coordinated retail access.

That shift is one of volume and reflects a real change in how capital is being formed.

New regulation has played a role, creating a framework where retail inclusion is expected. But regulation alone does not deliver access, it requires infrastructure that can aggregate demand, manage allocation and deliver appropriate disclosure and guardrails at scale.

Recent RetailBook transactions illustrate the point. From SSE’s £2 billion follow-on to the Initial Public Offerings (IPO) of Shawbrook, Beauty Tech Group and Princes Group, retail investors have been able to participate alongside institutions in transactions that would historically have been inaccessible.

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Most recently, RetailBook supported the £1.9 billion Rosebank Industries fundraise, one of the largest AIM transactions in recent years.

Alongside supporting retail investor access to equity fundraises, RetailBook has pioneered investor enablement of government securities, with over £1.2 billion of retail capital delivered into UK Treasury Bills, creating a direct link between household savings and government financing.

Taken together, that represents over £6.5 billion of capital flowing through transaction structures that include retail participation across both equities and government securities.

As a structurally independent regulated fintech RetailBook’s role is deliberately targeted: enabling retail investor access, applying institutional standards to issuer diligence, and ensuring that participation is aligned with Consumer Duty expectations.

James Deal, Co-CEO of RetailBook, said

We are proud of an exceptional track record built in collaboration with the most respected investment banks and advisers in UK capital markets. The variety and scale of transactions we have delivered has given us expertise in this market like no other. Our aim is to set the best-practice principles that develop a meaningful, well-understood pathway for retail participation, invigorating capital markets and the wider UK economy in equal measure.

This is beginning to change how capital can be raised in the UK, with broader, more diversified investors. For investors, it opens access to transactions that were previously reserved for institutions. For the UK Capital Markets, it points towards a more resilient model of capital formation.

Issued and approved by Retail Book Limited, an FCA regulated firm (FRN 994238), as a financial promotion. Capital at risk. Figures refer to capital raised in transactions on which RetailBook acted, not investor returns. Past activity is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes.

Visit RetailBook.com to find out more.

Produced in collaboration with Copia.