Sexton faces judgement day at disciplinary panel

Johnny Sexton will today face a disciplinary panel over misconduct charges relating to the aftermath of the European Champions Cup final in May. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Johnny Sexton will today face a disciplinary panel over misconduct charges relating to the aftermath of the European Champions Cup final in May.

In a story broken last month by City A.M., the talismanic Ireland No10 could miss some or all of this year’s Rugby World Cup in France after the fly-half was accused of using pointed language towards officials following his Leinster side’s 27-26 loss to La Rochelle in Dublin in May.

Sexton future on the line?

Sexton did not feature in the game having suffered a groin injury playing for Ireland against England in the Six Nations but was present on the pitch following the final whistle.

“Misconduct complaints against the Leinster Rugby player, Johnny Sexton, and against Leinster Rugby, arising from the Heineken Champions Cup final on Saturday 20 May 2023, have been lodged by EPCR,” a European Professional Club Rugby statement confirmed last month.

Sexton will face the panel virtually with no public announcement on a punishment expected until Friday at the earliest.

It is likely that any ban received by Sexton could be halved given the player’s disciplinary record but it is understood that EPCR are pushing for a lengthy punishment.

“After thorough fact finding and careful review of Johnny Sexton’s behaviour towards match officials after the match, in accordance with EPCR regulations, the EPCR Disciplinary Officer has submitted misconduct complaints so that an independent disciplinary panel can determine whether any misconduct has been committed by Mr Sexton (through his behaviour) and Leinster (through failing to exercise reasonable control over Mr Sexton),” the statement added.

“The complaints were referred to the Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Panel, who has appointed Christopher Quinlan KC (England, Chair), Adam Casselden SC (Australia) and Marcello D’Orey (Portugal) as the independent Disciplinary Committee to hear the case and consider whether misconduct took place.”