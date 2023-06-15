VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Sexton’s second row with officials after cup final

Further questions have been raised about Johnny Sexton’s conduct at the Champions Cup final after City A.M. obtained new footage showing a second instance of the Ireland No10 apparently having to be ushered away from confronting officials.

The footage – available below – is at the heart of an investigation into Sexton by European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) which threatens to scupper his plans to bow out of rugby union at this year’s World Cup.

It shows a separate incident to the one which previous reports have centred on, and appears to support the most serious allegation against the 37-year-old, of threatening behaviour towards officials after his Leinster side’s 27-26 loss to La Rochelle in last month’s Champions Cup final.

If proven, a mid-range sanction point for threatening behaviour towards officials typically carries a 24-week ban.

Sexton’s movements

Sexton (in red) watching La Rochelle (yellow) celebrate their Champions Cup win while the officials (blue) also watch on.

This would likely be halved due to Sexton’s disciplinary record, and it remains uncertain whether EPCR will push the independent panel to issue any ban for consecutive weeks or meaningful games. If the latter, even a halved ban could rule Sexton out of the World Cup and effectively force him into retirement prematurely.

Sexton (in red) walks towards the officials (blue) as they head towards the tunnel.

City A.M. previously obtained footage of touch judge Dickson shooing the No10 – who was not in the matchday 23 for the final due to a groin injury – away after he appeared to advance on the officials after the match.

Today’s revelation, however, shows a second instance of Sexton being ushered away from officials referee Jaco Peyper and touch judges Christophe Ridley and Karl Dickson as they walk off the pitch at full-time.

Sexton (red) ushered away by officials (blue) with Dickson’s arm outstretched

Sexton, recognisable in his blue suit and white shoes, turns from a position where he is watching the celebrations and walks towards the officials. He doesn’t get as close as he did in the first incident but Dickson’s hand can be seen outstretched, in what appears to be in a dismissive motion.

Sexton was slapped with a misconduct letter last week by EPCR, City A.M. reported on Sunday, covering three charges. Leinster, Sexton’s club, were expected to reply this week.

Neither Leinster or EPCR wished to comment to City A.M. when asked about the misconduct letter last week.

Ireland play three warm-up matches before their World Cup begins in September.