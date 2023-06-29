Leinster’s Sexton to face disciplinary panel over misconduct charges

Johnny Sexton will face a disciplinary panel next month over misconduct charges relating to the Champions Cup final last month. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Johnny Sexton will face a disciplinary panel next month over misconduct charges relating to the Champions Cup final last month.

As revealed by City A.M., the Irish stalwart fly-half was slapped with three misconduct charges relating to his behaviour when Leinster lost 27-26 to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final.

He was alleged to have made verbal comments towards referees in what one official described as “intimidating”.

Read more Exclusive: Sexton World Cup swansong in doubt over conduct letter

Leinster will also face a panel over their alleged lack of control in handling Sexton.

“Misconduct complaints against the Leinster Rugby player, Johnny Sexton, and against Leinster Rugby, arising from the Heineken Champions Cup final on Saturday 20 May 2023, have been lodged by EPCR,” a European Professional Club Rugby statement said.

“After thorough fact finding and careful review of Johnny Sexton’s behaviour towards match officials after the match, in accordance with EPCR regulations, the EPCR Disciplinary Officer has submitted misconduct complaints so that an independent disciplinary panel can determine whether any misconduct has been committed by Mr Sexton (through his behaviour) and Leinster (through failing to exercise reasonable control over Mr Sexton).”

“The complaints were referred to the Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Panel, who has appointed Christopher Quinlan KC (England, Chair), Adam Casselden SC (Australia) and Marcello D’Orey (Portugal) as the independent Disciplinary Committee to hear the case and consider whether misconduct took place.

“The hearing will take place by video conference, on 13 July.

“EPCR will be making no further comment.”

City A.M. revealed in a trilogy of articles that the fly-half, who did not play in the final, would be slapped with misconduct charges, that he could be in line for a 24-week ban and that there were three incidents relating to the Irishman.

A ban of more than three matches would see the talismanic No10 miss at least one World Cup game. A 10-match ban would see him miss the World Cup in France later this month.