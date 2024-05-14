Semenya set for ECHR hearing in “important day” in her journey

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 18: Caster Semenya of Team South Africa competes in the Mixed Relay race during the 2023 World Cross Country Championships at Mount Panorama on February 18, 2023 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images for World Athletics )

Caster Semenya will tomorrow have a hearing at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Grand Chamber in what has been described as “an important day in her journey as a human being and an athlete”.

The 33-year-old South African has not been able to compete in the 800m since 2019 after controversial limits were introduced on testosterone levels for female athletes by track and field governing body World Athletics.

Semenya had legal challenges rejected by both the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the Swiss Federal Court but the ECHR said the South African’s rights were violated by the Swiss government.

The Grand Chamber’s ruling will come at a later date despite the hearing being today.

‘Adversity’ for Semenya

“This is an important day in my journey as a human being and athlete. It has been a long time coming,” Semenya said in a statement issued via her legal team.

“In 2009 I stood atop the podium at the Berlin World Championships having just been sex tested and knowing that the world was judging my body and questioning my sex.

“In the 15 years since then I have persevered with dignity in the face of oppression. The adversity I have overcome has helped shape me into a true champion and a compassionate mother, wife, sister, and daughter.

“I hope that the Court’s decision will pave the way for all athletes’ human rights to be fiercely protected, for once and for all, and inspire all young women to be and accept themselves in all their diversity.”

World Athletics is not a party to the proceedings.