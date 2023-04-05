Sam Torrance’s Masters preview: Patient approach could make difference for McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has finished in the top 10 on seven of his last nine Masters appearances

Tiger Woods certainly knows his way around Augusta National so I was glad to hear Rory McIlroy say that he plans to take a leaf out of the five-time Masters champion’s book this week.

McIlroy spoke about emulating the discipline of Tiger’s play in a bid to win the Green Jacket himself and complete the career grand slam. I like that he is thinking that way. Patience is definitely the name of the game at the iconic course, which is deceptively difficult.

At first you can think that it isn’t so hard because there are plenty of birdie chances and no impossible par fours. The trouble comes when you make a mistake and then end up compounding it by being too aggressive.

McIlroy was runner-up last year and is extraordinarily consistent at the Masters, finishing in the top 10 on seven of his last nine visits. But he does like to use his driver a lot, so a more disciplined approach might just be what he needs.

The Northern Irishman is one of three players, along with Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, who have dominated this season and are set to tee off as the favourites.

Defending champion Scheffler is aiming to end a 21-year wait for another back-to-back winner at Augusta.

He has hit top form again at just the right time, putting together a run very similar to the one that preceded his triumph 12 months ago. Being defending champion won’t be any extra pressure for the laid-back Texan; on the contrary, he will feel he knows just what to do.

Like McIlroy, Rahm can be fiery but I have no qualms about him handling the course. If you can win the US Open, which is reckoned to be the toughest set-up of all, you can win anywhere.

We haven’t seen much from Rahm since he was forced to withdraw from the Players Championship by illness last month. But before that he was in terrific form, with three wins already this year, so you can’t rule out the Spaniard.

Cameron Smith went close at the Masters last year before breaking his major duck by winning his duel with McIlroy at the Open Championship.

It’s hard to predict how he and some of the other players who joined the LIV Golf breakaway will fare, simply because they haven’t played as much as those on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. We’ll have to wait and see.

That said, Brooks Koepka will be delighted to be going into the Masters on the back of his win in last week’s LIV Golf event in Orlando. Corey Conners, too, will have a spring in his step after winning his second PGA Tour title on Sunday.

Fourth favourite Jordan Spieth is swinging much better now. His short game could be a great asset at the Masters, where the hardest part is often chipping when you miss the green.

Others who can’t be discounted include Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns and Max Homa, who are all having good seasons, and serial major contender Will Zalatoris.

Patrick Cantlay, up to No4 in the world rankings, has shown some great form, while Adrian Meronk is worth keeping an eye on. He hits it a mile, has lots of heart and has made an incredible start to his professional career.

But I keep coming back to McIlroy. I have seen a bigger improvement in Rory in the last year or so than since he burst onto the scene. Like Dustin Johnson previously, he has worked really hard on his short game and I’m expecting big things from him this week.

Sam Torrance OBE is a former Ryder Cup-winning captain and one of Europe’s most successful golfers. Follow him @torrancesam