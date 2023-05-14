Sam Kerr the difference as Chelsea beat Manchester United to Women’s FA Cup

Sam Kerr scored the decisive goal as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley Stadium to win the Women’s FA Cup – their third in succession. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Sam Kerr scored the decisive goal as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley Stadium to win the Women’s FA Cup – their third in succession.

A record 77,390 crowd for a women’s domestic club match watched on as pre-match favourites Chelsea took on Women’s Super League leaders Manchester United at the home of English football.

The match was finely poised throughout the opening 45 with the two sides heading to the changing rooms level at 0-0.

But the match was won by Kerr, who has scored six goals in the Women’s FA Cup this season, in the 68th minute.

The Australia international got on the end of a cross provided by Denmark’s Pernille Harder and netted from close range to hand Chelsea the cup.

The trophy is Chelsea’s third FA Cup in a row and fifth in total – it is also the Blues’ 12th competitive league or cup trophy in their history.

This one is for you ⁦@ChelseaFC⁩ fans. We love our club and we want you to be proud to be Chelsea 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/sboENWpMBi — Emma Hayes OBE (@emmahayes1) May 14, 2023 Hayes tweeted

“What I love about Sam is that she’s willing to take responsibility,” Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said. “But it is important to mention Pernille Harder because without her she wouldn’t have got that goal.”

The crowd sets a new record for a domestic women’s club match – internationals and Champions League ties have surpassed the 77,390 figure.

For Manchester United there is still hope of winning the Women’s Super League and claiming their first ever top flight trophy.

Marc Skinner’s side lead Chelsea by one point having played one extra game.

Hayes went on to say that it would “bug” her if she did not acknowledge the state of Chelsea at the moment. “The men’s team has not been brilliant,” she said. “[So] Chelsea fans, this is for you.”