Hayes denied Wembley wave off after Chelsea lose in FA Cup

LEIGH, ENGLAND – APRIL 14: Mayra Ramirez and Emma Hayes, Manager of Chelsea, look dejected after the team’s defeat during the Adobe Women’s FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Leigh Sports Village on April 14, 2024 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was yesterday denied a Wembley wave-off after her side were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Already out of the Conti Cup and with the Champions League final being held on the continent this year, departing boss Hayes’ last game at Wembley would have been the FA Cup final on 12 May.

Instead Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Leicester City 2-1 in the other semi-final to reach their first ever cup final.

Hayes can still secure a brace of trophies by lifting the Premier League and Champions League before she heads across the pond to coach the United States National Women’s Team.

In a repeat of last year’s final it was United who went ahead with goals from Lucia Garcia and Rachel Williams before Lauren James halved the deficit before the break.

But in a goalless second half it was United who progressed to Wembley.

Chelsea are set to replace Hayes with Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor when the Brit leaves the reigning Women’s Super League champions this year.

Chelsea’s run to the domestic title

PTeamGPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women18151249123746
2Chelsea Women17141250143643
3Arsenal Women18131438182040
4Man Utd Women1894539231631
WSL table

