Sadiq Khan and Tory mayoral rival ‘stand ready’ to bring Commonwealth Games to London

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 6: Keely Hodgkinson alongside Scotland’s Laura Muir during the lap of honour after claiming silver in the women’s 800m final on day nine of the Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 6, 2022 in Birmingham, England. English athlete Keely Hodgkinson specialises in the 800 metres. At the age of 19, she won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, breaking the British record set by Kelly Holmes. She added the European indoor and outdoor titles and claimed silver in the World Championships and Commonwealth Games in 2022. Coached by Trevor Painter this story follows her from January 2022 towards the summer Olympics in Paris 2024 (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan “stands ready” to step in to support the capital in a bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games should a new plan to take the next staging of the multi-sport tournament to Malaysia fail.

The Asian nation, who hosted the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, have been offered £100m to help them host the games in 2026 after Australian state Victoria pulled out last year, according to the Olympic Council of Malaysia.

Offer in place

“The Commonwealth Games Federation has offered Malaysia the opportunity to replace Victoria as hosts of the Commonwealth Games in 2026,” they said.

“The offer includes significant financial investment of £100m to support the local delivery and legacy planning of the 2026 edition.”

But should the deal fall through, the London Mayor has reiterated his backing for the capital to host the games.

His biggest rival in this year’s mayoral elections, Conservative Susan Hall, reiterated the message.

It would be the first time since 1934 that London would play hosts, but the move would be a sensible one given the existing infrastructure.

Read more The Notebook: Sport can be a key growth market for London in 2024 but only if we back evolution and ambition

Khan: I stand ready

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London, said: “The decision to bid for the Commonwealth Games would need to be taken by the Government.

“However, London is the sporting capital of the world, with a wealth of experience in hosting major sporting events.

“With the right conditions the Mayor stands ready to support a submission for 2026 and future global events.”

Hall: Make London thrive again

Assembly member Hall said: “London needs to be an exciting, thriving city once more, and we should be doing more to bring the world’s best sporting events here.

“If there is any practical way to host the Commonwealth Games here in London, as Mayor I would do everything I can to help.”

Birmingham stepped in to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games after financial issues hit initial hosts Durban in South Africa.

But the games are facing an identity crisis with no confirmed interest for 2026 or 2030 by way of official bid.

It has prompted many to suggest the games could see their future in doubt amid growing calls to put distance between the tournament and colonial ties from centuries gone by.

UK Sport did not name an upcoming Commonwealth Games bid on their ambitious list of potential hosting opportunities between now and 2040.