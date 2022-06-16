Russia attacking eastern city of Luhansk ‘in nine different directions’

A woman walks past debris to attend outdoor services in the rear of her church after the builiding sustained heavy damage from a rocket attack about a week ago on June 12, 2022 in Sloviansk, Ukraine. In recent weeks, Russia has concentrated its firepower on Ukraine’s Donbas region, where it has long backed two separatist regions at war with the Ukrainian government since 2014. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Ukraine has said the Kremlin is attacking the eastern Luhansk region from nine different directions.

The head of Kyiv’s military said Moscow was launching strikes across the north of the region of eastern Ukraine.

This comes amid major concerns about the encirclement of the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Donetsk region, leaving thousands of people potentially trapped and subject to bombardment.

“The fierce struggle for Luhansk region continues,” Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, said in an online message.

According to Reuters, he said Russia is using aircraft, rocket-propelled grenades, and artillery.