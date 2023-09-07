Rugby World Cup: Wales and Pool C suddenly underdogs?

The Rugby World Cup’s Pool C is fun, fun, fun. You’ve got Wales under a returning Warren Gatland who look completely off the ball; an Australian side under Eddie Jones who are backing youth over experience; Fiji, fresh from a historic victory over England; plus a European pair in Georgia and Portugal who will have points to prove. (Photo by Ian Cook – CameraSport via Getty Images)

For the first time ever, Fiji will go into a Rugby World Cup as the highest ranked side in their pool. The world No7s have had a disrupted preparation but found a way through it and start against Wales, a team they beat in 2007 when the World Cup was last in France.

Making rugby moves

This could be their first real shot at the last eight since then, but how they deal with the pressure remains to

be seen.

In a blow to their hopes, starting fly-half Caleb Muntz has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup with a knee injury having guided the side to an impressive performance against France and a win against England.

Muntz’s absence could be a key factor for Fiji and whether they are able to shock Wales and progress through to the quarter-finals.

Gatland’s Wales look like a car with no wheels and there have been few signs of a fix, but being written off is exactly what the head coach will want at this stage.

Georgia have beaten them in recent years and plenty will fancy the Welsh to be dumped out before the last eight.

Despite finishing fourth last time out, Wales have been discarded as a contender – and Australia haven’t been too far off that status either.

But Georgia could be a surprise package, with an aim of finishing in the top three of the pool and thereby securing an automatic spot at the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

It is on the eastern European nation to stamp their authority on the game. They have more than that on the line, too, as they look for a reason to shift public opinion in favour of their desired inclusion in the Six Nations.

This Rugby World Cup pool has a little bit of everything, and is not one to neglect.