Australia captain defends ‘fantastic coach’ Eddie Jones following Wales thrashing

Australia coach Eddie Jones is under pressure at the Rugby World Cup

Australia captain Will Skelton has leapt to the defence of under-fire coach Eddie Jones following their Rugby World Cup humiliation against Wales.

The Aussies are facing elimination at the pool stage for the first time ever after the resounding 40-6 defeat in Lyon on Sunday night.

But Skelton said: “He is a fantastic coach with a massive rugby IQ. We are learning every day when we are working with him.

Read more The rise, rise and fall of Eddie Jones at the helm of England

“I think his long-term vision and what he wants Australian rugby to be back to, I think that is a positive. You see in the media he has his persona, but when you see him one-to-one, in front of the team, how he speaks, how he directs, the boys follow him and I do as well.”

Former England coach Jones has also been forced to deny reports that he interviewed for the Japan job, one of his former roles, last month.

“Eddie has denied it with us. We have full trust in him also. I don’t think it was a distraction leading into the game,” Skelton added.

“I heard the press conference. I trust in what he says – he is a man of his word. At the moment we are in a World Cup in France, so we are definitely focused on this. What happens after that is out of our control.”

Australia lie third in Pool C with just one game remaining, against Portugal on Sunday, by which time Fiji could be out of reach if they beat Georgia. Even if they are not, the Pacific islanders could still take second place behind Wales in their final match against Portugal.

Jones, 63, has lost seven of his eight games in charge of Australia since returning to his homeland earlier this year following his sacking by England.