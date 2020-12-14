England have been drawn to play Japan and Argentina in the pool stage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

It is a relatively kind draw for Eddie Jones’s team, who were runners-up last year and were among the top seeds.

Ireland and Scotland face a battle to escape from Pool B alongside holders South Africa.

Three-time winners New Zealand are in Pool A with hosts France and Italy.

Wales face Australia and Fiji in Pool C.

England bounced back from their defeat in last year’s final with two pieces of silverware in a disrupted 2020.

Eddie Jones’s team won the Six Nations in a tournament that did not finish until October.

They followed that by winning the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup, beating France in the final earlier this month.

Rugby World Cup 2023 draw in full

Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Americas qualifier 1, African qualifier 1.

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Asia-Pacific qualifier 1, European qualifier 2.

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, European qualifier 1, Final qualifier winner.

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Oceania qualifier 1, Americas qualifier 2.