Rugby World Cup: France, New Zealand and Italy go in Pool A

A group that spans four continents and includes the hosts, three-time winners and a number of difficult challengers, Pool A could be the surprise package. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

A Rugby World Cup group that spans four continents and includes the hosts, three-time winners and a number of difficult challengers, Pool A could be the surprise package.

France and New Zealand are favourites to progress to the last eight where they will likely be rewarded with a Test against either Ireland, Scotland or South Africa.

But in a resurgent Italy and the stubborn duo of Uruguay and Namibia, a loss here or there for the two favourites could give the Azzurri a shot at making it through on bonus points.

Rugby World Cup ferocious

Usually the hosts begin their campaign with a match they believe they can win. In 2019 Japan opened against Russia, in 2015 England faced Fiji and in 2011 the All Blacks played Tonga.

Tomorrow night, though, France begin with the altogether stiffer challenge of their main Pool A rivals at the Stade de France. They’ll back themselves in their stronghold but they could be caught cold by serial World Cup winners New Zealand.

France are without the likes of centre Jonathan Danty in their XV and are certainly weaker than many

would have hoped prior to the tournament.

It is difficult to see past the opening match as the one which will decide who tops the pool, and both sides will be eager to lay down an early marker.

But four years ago the Springboks opened against the All Blacks, lost, and then went on to win the tournament – so it is not the be all and end all.

There’s also a strong possibility of both New Zealand and France opening and closing the Rugby World Cup – they’re the two sides many are backing.

Pool A looks to be one of the easier ones to predict ahead of the tournament, but every competition has thrown a surprise in the past and Italy will want to be that team this time around.