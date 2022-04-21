Rugby league great Jamie Peacock completes 21-hour, 100-mile London run for charity

Jamie Peacock (left) was joined by sports agency founder Simon Dent (middle) and fellow former rugby league star Martin Offiah (right) on the run (Image: Greenhouse Sports/Twitter)

Rugby league legend Jamie Peacock has helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity by running a gruelling 100-mile double loop of London.

Peacock, 44, ran for 21 hours – including through the night – to complete the challenge for mentoring charity Greenhouse Sports over Easter weekend.

The former England and Great Britain captain took part alongside sports agency founder Simon Dent, while fellow rugby league great Martin Offiah and television presenter Jeff Brazier joined for sections of the route.

“What an Easter Saturday. I can’t quite believe we completed the 104 miles. It was an incredibly tough 24 hours on the hottest day of the year,” said Peacock.

“We went to some very, very dark places mentally and physically during the run, and it was the next level of pain.

“None of this would have been possible without some brilliant support runners and our crew. We would have been dead in the water numerous times without their selflessness and ability to drag us forward.”

Peacock took on the mammoth run to raise funds for Greenhouse Sport after it was forced to shut its headquarters in Marylebone until its roof was fixed.

He and his fellow runners have so far raised almost £20,000 but donations are still open.

“Starting and finishing at the Greenhouse Centre, seeing it under scaffolding and the sports hall blockaded off really brought it home,” he added.

“A sports venue shut and silent is just not right and getting it full of kids and energy again is so important to them and me.”

A memorable day in London 🙏🏃🏻‍♂️💙👊 pic.twitter.com/kIazub05rB — Simon Dent (@SimonJDent) April 17, 2022

Greenhouse Sports chief executive Beatrice Butsana-Sita said: “We are in awe of Jamie and Simon and the team’s efforts behind us in this remarkable challenge on our 20th anniversary year.

“The Greenhouse Centre is where our coaches deliver high-quality sports programmes and is the home for our table tennis club, as well as other sports programmes for young people and their families from the local community and beyond.

“Jamie and Simon have done immense work to help us reopen our doors and make a difference to more kids’ lives, and for that we are truly grateful.”

To donate visit Jamie and Simon’s JustGiving page here.