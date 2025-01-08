Rolls-Royce to invest £300m in Goodwood as buyers go bespoke

Luxury car maker Rolls-Royce has announced a £300 million boost for its Goodwood headquarters. The investment represents the largest injection of capital since the West Sussex factory opened in 2003.

Originally home to 300 staff, the Goodwood facility started out by building one car per day. Now more than 2,500 people work at the ‘Home of Rolls-Royce’, with 28 vehicles leaving the site every day.

The substantial investment by Rolls-Royce is partly driven by demand for personalised ‘Bespoke’ and individual ‘Coachbuild’ commissions of its vehicles.

A record year for special cars

Rolls-Royce delivered 5,712 new cars to customers around the world in 2024, making it the marque’s third-best year on record.

The custom content of each vehicle sold, such as unique paintwork and interior finishes, increased by an average of 10 percent year-on-year. The flagship Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB attracted the most Bespoke upgrades, followed by the electric Spectre coupe.

The incredible Phantom Goldfinger (pictured above) set the standard for Bespoke commissions in 2024. Embellished with real gold, it marked the 60th anniversary of the classic James Bond film.

The Private Office

The success of the Bespoke service has driven the expansion of the company’s Private Office network. Designed as invitation-only spaces for creating VIP vehicles, Private Offices allow a closer working relationship between customers and design teams.

Along with the original Private Office in Goodwood, venues now exist in Dubai and Shanghai, with New York and Seoul also added during 2024.

Private Office commissions are typically 25 percent costlier than a ‘standard’ Rolls-Royce. The Middle East was the biggest market for Bespoke models in 2024, followed by North America and Europe.

Electrified future in the UK

In its first full year of sales, the electric Spectre has become the marque’s best-seller in Europe. Worldwide, the Spectre finished second behind the Cullinan SUV.

After launching four new models during 2024, this year will see Rolls-Royce reveal its next electric car.

Chris Brownridge, chief executive of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, hailed the new investment: “In 2024, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reaffirmed its position as an authentic luxury house by crafting the most complex, personal and valuable motor cars in its history. This momentum means it is necessary for us to invest more than £300 million in extending the Home of Rolls-Royce.

“This represents our most substantial financial commitment to Goodwood since its opening in 2003 and a significant vote of confidence in the Rolls-Royce marque, securing our future here in the UK.”

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research