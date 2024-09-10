Robinhood boss: Why UK public should trust trading and investing app after Gamestop saga

The UK boss of trading and investing app Robinhood has said the public should trust the business despite any lingering doubts left over from the Gamestop saga which made headlines across the world.

Jordan Sinclair said UK investors should give Robinhood, which launched to UK customers in March this year, a chance as it is offering services which are not currently available on rival platforms.

The South African, who holds the title of UK president, added that the company has learnt the lessons from what happened with Gamestop and that changes had been made to avoid such an instance from happening again.

Sinclair has previously worked for the likes of Freetrade, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Monitor Deloitte, Capgemini Invent and EY before taking on his current role in July last year.

Robinhood boss on journey from South Africa to The City

The businessman made the comments in the latest episode of City A.M.‘s on-camera interview series, Boardroom Uncovered.

In the episode, Mr Sinclair also talks about his journey from South Africa to the City of London, how Robinhood is taking on the likes of Hargreaves Lansdown and AJ Bell as well as what kind of a leader he is.

He also reveals what his favourite Robinhood film is.

On why Robinhood chose the UK as it’s first overseas market, Sinclair said: “It’s a great place for talent and there are some fantastic businesses that have grown in the UK.

“There is a strong regulatory environment and it’s a great place from a market opportunity size perspective.

“The retail investment space is continuing to grow. The UK is under invested… so for us it’s a great place to start.”

Sinclair also spoke about why the UK public should trust their hard-earned savings with Robinhood, especially in the aftermath of the Gamestop saga.

He said: “Trust is not something that ever stops – you have to earn that every single day with your customers through your service, the way you delight them through your user interface and just giving them great service.”

The Boardroom Uncovered interview comes after Sinclair spoke to City A.M. earlier this year about how Robinhood’s Gamestop customers had “matured” since the saga a few years ago.

Robinhood’s UK chief Jordan Sinclair said in June 2024 that the company has been through a period of “growing up”.

