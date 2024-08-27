Totally Wicked: Do vaping companies do more harm than good?

Totally Wicked was established with a simple goal: to convert as many smokers as possible into vapers in order to ‘improve their health’.

This mission has led the Lancashire-headquartered company to become one of the largest names in the industry and a major employer across the country.

But can Totally Wicked really stick to its claim to be a healthier alternative given the negative headlines that vaping has generated over recent years?

In the latest episode of Boardroom Uncovered, chief executive Marcus Saxton addresses this as well as the issue around vapes becoming available to children.

He speaks about how the regulator is “underfunded” and whether companies such as Totally Wicked should be contributing some of their profit to the organisation.

Saxton has been chief executive of the Blackburn-headquartered company since April 2019.

He previously held a series of senior positions at Manchester-headquartered PZ Cussons, the maker of brands such as Imperial Leather and Original Source.

Saxton has also worked for the likes of Molson Coors, GSK and Britvic, which was recently in the news after it accepted a £3.3bn takeover offer from Danish drinks giant Carlsberg.

Boardroom Uncovered

Boardroom Uncovered is City A.M.‘s on-camera interview series featuring the bosses of the biggest and best-known companies operating in the UK.

Guests in previous episodes have included the likes of IKEA’s UK CEO Peter Jelkeby, the boss of American Golf, Nigel Oddy, and the co-founder of Bloom & Wild, Aron Gelbard.

