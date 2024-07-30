Virgin: How this CEO went from New Zealand to running Richard Branson’s empire

https://youtu.be/bN-vyc1Q1Ig

Leaving New Zealand wasn’t always the plan for Josh Bayliss but has arguably turned out alright given he’s now the long-established chief executive running Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin empire.

The CEO, who is the latest guest on City A.M.’s Boardroom Uncovered, has opened up about his journey halfway across the world to now be in charge of one of the biggest names to come out of the UK in recent decades.

Bayliss touches on everything from his unconventional interview with Sir Richard in the back of his car on the way to an awards event to flying across the world from one part of the empire to another.

He also opened up about his failures as well as his success in his career to date and what the future may hold for Virgin Group.

He also reveals whether he would actually put his name down for a future Virgin Galactic flight.

Virgin recently hit the headlines when it announced its first London hotel will open this August in Shoreditch.

London will be the eighth Virgin Hotels opened by the business magnate, having just announced a new property in Kenya and the launches of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and Virgin Hotels New York in 2023.

The 120-bedroom hotel will be located at 45 Curtain Road in the heart of Shoreditch.

Boardroom Uncovered

Boardroom Uncovered is City A.M.‘s on-camera interview series featuring the bosses of the biggest and best-known companies operating in the UK.

Guests in previous episodes have included the likes of IKEA’s UK CEO Peter Jelkeby, the boss of American Golf, Nigel Oddy, and the co-founder of Bloom & Wild, Aron Gelbard.

In a recent episode Sir Tim Martin, the founder and chairman of pub giant JD Wetherspoon, has opened up about the impact being such a prominent campaigner for Brexit has had on him and whether he thinks he actually made a difference in the debate.