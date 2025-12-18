Interactive Brokers Redesigns IBKR GlobalTrader App for Simpler, Smarter Mobile Trading

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the launch of its redesigned IBKR GlobalTrader mobile app. The updated trading platform reflects the firm’s commitment to delivering intuitive, accessible tools for investors at every experience level.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251218345494/en/

The new version offers a faster and more powerful interface with new capabilities, including integrated access to forecast contracts, AI-generated news summaries, and a redesigned Explore section that helps investors identify opportunities across global markets. Investors can trade stocks, ETFs, options, access cryptocurrencies, and more – all from a streamlined mobile app.

IBKR GlobalTrader complements IBKR Mobile, the firm’s flagship mobile trading platform, by offering a streamlined experience for users who value simplicity. The redesign enhances usability while keeping the global reach and trading power that Interactive Brokers is known for.

“We created IBKR GlobalTrader as a streamlined complement to our flagship IBKR Mobile, bringing the power of our comprehensive trading tools into a simpler, more intuitive experience,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. “The app makes it easy for novice investors who might be new to our platform to trade across global markets from one place. Our introducing brokers have already embraced it, recognizing how it simplifies global investing for their clients.”

What’s New in IBKR GlobalTrader

Access Forecast Contracts

Trade forecast contracts directly in the app with an updated user-friendly interface

Enhanced Watchlists and Portfolio Management

Monitor intraday changes with spark charts

Access order history, funding tools, and long-press controls in one place

Identify Investments

Discover trends through the redesigned Explore page, which highlights related instruments and markets to reveal possible new opportunities

Use Investment Themes, which streamlines research by linking companies, products, competitors, and regions across the entire S&P 1500 universe

Browse AI-generated news summaries on the Explore and Quote Details pages

Simplified Order Ticket

Use the new step-by-step “Focused” order view

Switch to the advanced ticket when more control is needed

The redesigned IBKR GlobalTrader app is available now for iOS and Android devices. It has already seen strong early adoption among introducing brokers and investors seeking a more streamlined trading experience. Additional enhancements will be released in upcoming updates.

To explore the app or open an account, visit:

United States and countries served by IB LLC: IBKR GlobalTrader

Canada: IBKR GlobalTrader

United Kingdom: IBKR GlobalTrader

Europe: IBKR GlobalTrader

Australia: IBKR GlobalTrader

Hong Kong: IBKR GlobalTrader

India: IBKR GlobalTrader

Singapore: IBKR GlobalTrader

Product availability may vary depending on the country of residence and the Interactive Brokers affiliate.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 160 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron’s, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

