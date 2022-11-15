Rishi Sunak commits to warship expansion as war in Ukraine continues

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak has said that the UK plans to build five more British warships as the war in Ukraine continues to rage on.

The Prime Minister is currently attending the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, which has been dominated by talk of Russia’s invasion.

Sunak announced that defence manufacturer BAE Systems had been awarded a £4.2bn contract to build five more Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy, but declined to commit to Liz Truss’ promises to raise defence spending to three per cent of GDP.

The Prime Minister said: “Russia’s actions put all of us at risk. As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies. This includes building the next generation of British warships.”

“I think people can feel completely assured that we’re investing in our defences,” he said.