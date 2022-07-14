Resurgent Rohaan to prove Wokingham win was no fluke

Rohaan (black cap) made it back-to-back Wokingham success when winning under Ryan Moore at Royal Ascot

ALL EYES will again be on Frankie Dettori this Saturday as he renews his partnership with Emily Upjohn in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks (3.45pm) at the Curragh tomorrow afternoon.

The pair were painfully unlucky not to win the English equivalent at Epsom when stumbling leaving the stalls and narrowly missing out in a head bob finish with Tuesday.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly doesn’t reoppose this time around leaving the coast clear for Emily Upjohn to land her first Group One.

She won’t be much of a price, though, and there may be some better opportunities at Newbury.

A field of 14 take their chance in the feature Hackwood Stakes (2.56pm) with Happy Romance and Man Of Promise both likely to be towards the top of the market.

However, there may just be some value in siding with Royal Ascot winner ROHAAN, who can be backed at 6/1.

David Evans’ four-year-old bounced back from a career threatening injury to land the Wokingham Handicap off top-weight.

Shouldering 9st 12lbs that day was some effort and with a fast pace assured, he shouldn’t be far away again.

The most valuable race on the card is the Weatherbys Super Sprint (3.30pm) which sees 21 flying two-year-olds take each other on over the minimum distance.

Maria Branwell ran really well behind Dramatised in the Queen Mary and looks the one to beat, although there may be some value in taking a couple at bigger prices.

Dramatised’s trainer Karl Burke saddles LOOKING FOR LINDA, who looks worth chancing now dropped back in trip on better ground.

She looks overpriced at 25/1, as does UNION COURT at around 16/1, who ran much better than her finishing position implied at Ascot having badly missed the break.

POINTERS TOMORROW

Rohaan 2.56pm Newbury

Looking For Linda e/w 3.30pm Newbury

Union Court e/w 3.30pm Newbury