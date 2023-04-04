Rejoice! City Airport ditches liquids and laptops rule – and Heathrow might be next

London City Airport h

No longer will Zurich-bound early-morning flyers need to dig out their laptop at airport security at London City – with scanners allowing passengers to keep their electronics and liquids safely tucked away in their hand luggage.

The airport has introduced C3 scanners which effectively take high-res, 3D images of what’s inside a bag.

The airport’s chief operating officer Alison FitzGerald said it would speed up the “door to gate” process across the airport.

The changes will mean that liquids over 100ml can also be taken on flights.

The government has set a deadline of summer 2024 for other airports to introduce the system, including Heathrow.

Gatwick is currently trialing a system, too.

“The level of processing now through the X-ray is even more secure than it was previously and the machine has the ability to differentiate to between a non-dangerous and a dangerous liquid,” FitzGerald said.

City Airport is currently involved in a lengthy planning process which, if approved, would allow it to expand flight numbers and continue to expand.