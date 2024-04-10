London City Airport: Ditching 100ml liquid limit halved passenger queues

City Airport said installing new CT security scanners, which enabled it to ditch the 100ml liquid limit, helped passenger queue times halve.

London City Airport has said ending the 100ml liquid limit helped it reduce passenger queue times by half in just a year.

The popular business hub became the first major UK airport to install next generation CT security scanners last April, enabling travellers to pass through security without removing laptops and liquids from their hand luggage.

But the roll-out of the new tech has been hampered at a slew of major hubs including Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester, due to supply chain issues and the construction work required for installation.

Last week, the government granted some UK airports an extra 12 months to prepare for the ban, having previously set a deadline of June 1. Karen Dee, chief executive of trade body the Airport Operators Association, insisted airports were making “excellent progress” but admitted there were “significant challenges.”

Alison Fitzgerald, interim chief executive officer at London City, said: “We are committed to delivering the quickest, easiest and most efficient airport experience in the UK, so we’re delighted with the results of our CT scanners rollout.”

It comes as airports prepare for another busy summer, with passenger demand refusing to tail off from last year’s post-pandemic bonanza.

“As we approach the busy summer holiday season, we’re proud to offer our passengers speedy connections from the heart of London to a range of exciting holiday destinations,” Fitzgerald said.

City Airport, long a favourite of cityfolk due to its proximity to Canary Wharf, faced awhammy hit from Covid-19.

Business travel was decimated by home working and has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels, despite the rebound in leisure demand.

In a significant sign of the trend, the London corporate hub said more than 55 per cent of its passengers were now travelling for leisure

Future passenger numbers will be heavily determined by the outcome of the airport’s appeal against a decision by Newham Council to block its plans to increase capacity and extend flying hours.

A decision is expected in the next few months.