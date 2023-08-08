New high-tech scanners see City Airport speed ahead on security

London City Airport has said its new high-tech CT scanners have made the airport more efficient and improved passengers’ experience amid one of the busiest summer seasons on record.

The new technology, introduced in April, enabled London’s popular business hub to become the first major UK airport to scrap the 100ml limit rule on liquids carried through security.

City Airport – a favourite of corporate travellers from the Square Mile – told City A.M. that the technology had enabled it to process up to 30 per cent more passengers per hour through security, contributing to a 30 per cent year-on-year reduction in overall queue times.

The average time it takes to conduct security checks is now only 3 minutes and 45 seconds, down from 7 minutes in 2022 – which had already seen the airport ranked as one of the fastest performing for security queues.

Alison FitzGerald, chief operating officer, told City A.M. “We have always prided ourselves on embracing innovation and being early adopters of new technology, and we are delighted with what we have seen so far from the CT scanners at LCY.”

“The roll out of this technology is part of a significant investment by LCY to make our passenger experience even better – building on our commitment to delivering the quickest, easiest, and most efficient airport experience in the UK.”

No other major hubs have introduced the new tech as of yet, with only Teeside airport also going beyond the trial stage.

A higher number of lanes and passenger traffic makes rolling out the technology more complex for some of the busiest UK airports, however.

A spokesperson for Heathrow Airport said: “Heathrow has more security lanes than all other UK airports and so installing the new lanes across the whole airport was always going to be complex and take longer than other airports.”

The airport added that a huge amount of “energy and money” was going into “taking out the current security lanes” and that a “more considered delivery timeline ensures we keep the operation flowing and our passengers have a smooth security experience at Heathrow during the transition”.

Gatwick Airport, meanwhile, said that the new under trial technology would be implemented in time for June 2024.

“By being prepared, we hope to get passengers through airport security quickly, so they can go on and relax ahead of their flight, enjoy a drink or sit down for a meal.”