UK airport’s 100ml liquid rule to remain for an extra year

The government has extended the deadline for UK airports to roll-out new security scanners, meaning passengers will still have to abide by old rules limiting the amount of liquid they can carry.

New CT scanners would have brought an end to the 100ml liquid rule on 1 June, but the Department for Transport (DfT) said it had granted some British hubs a 12 month extension.

The scanners are similar to those used in hospitals and remove the need to ban liquids and some electric devices such as laptops and tablets from carry on luggage.

According to the BBC, Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester airports are among those who will not have the technology installed by June.

London City Airport became the first major hub to install the new scanners in April last year.

The DfT said “serious financial penalties” under the Aviation Security Act would be applied to those who failed to meet the new deadlines.

Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, said: “These cutting-edge scanners will make air travel safer and easier for passengers by strengthening security even further.

“The UK is leading the world with its roll-out of this technology, but it’s important we give those airports yet to meet the deadline a second chance to get the job done. Until they do, passengers should continue to check before travelling.”

Airports have struggled to upgrade their security checkpoints due to global supply chain problems created by the pandemic. Installations require significant construction work to fit the new equipment, with some airports having to build entirely new screening halls.

Karen Dee, Chief Executive of the Airport Operators Association, insisted airports were making “excellent progress” in delivering the new tech.

“As with any programme of this complexity, there are significant challenges, and we are happy the government has recognised these and agreed to extend timeframes for delivery where necessary.”

She added: “By adopting this approach, airports can ensure that they are ready to welcome passengers over the upcoming holiday periods and that their journeys are safe, secure and smooth as we make this transition.”