London City Airport on track for year-end goal as passengers soar 187 per cent

London City Airport remains on track to reach its year-end goal of 3 million passengers by the end of 2022, as November numbers soared 187 per cent. (Photo/BA)

London City Airport remains on track to reach its year-end goal of 3 million passengers by the end of 2022, as November numbers soared 187 per cent.

Figures published today reported that around 272,000 passengers passed through the airport’s gates in November after BA expanded its CityFlyer schedule to Scotland, with daily flights to Aberdeen.

December numbers are also expected to be three times higher than last year, with 245,000 passengers forecast.

To capitalise on the increasing numbers during the Christmas and ski seasons, the airport has launched two new routes – to the French Alps and Salzburg.

“London City is perfectly placed for passengers to go straight from the office to the Alps for a quick ski trip this winter, as it’s possible to get from central London to your gate in around 40 minutes or from Canary Wharf to your gate in around 30 minutes,” commented the airport’s aviation director Anne Doyere.

“That means you could leave your London office and be in the Alps in under three hours. That’s an incredible proposition for passengers.”

London City – which managed to emerge almost unscathed from this summer’s travel chaos – took the crown for best UK airport in terms of security waiting times, City A.M. reported.