More business groups back London City Airport expansion after council blocked growth plans

London City Airport has delivered its year-end goal of 3 million travellers after banking on the disruption that plagued its rivals over the past summer.

More business groups have come out in support of City Airport’s expansion plans after they were blocked by a local council.

Early last week, Newham Council voted to oppose City Airport’s proposals, which would have created nearly 4,000 jobs and upped passenger capacity by two and a half million at the east-London hub.

The airport had been seeking to expand its operating hours by increasing weekend and early-morning flights, in order to boost passenger capacity

The council objected the plans over concerns around noise pollution and the environmental impact of the expansion.

City Airport is appealing the decision.

Richard Burge, chief executive at the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told City A.M. that it supports the airport’s plans, arguing that the new development would bring “further economic benefit to the Newham borough,” through indirect job creation and by boosting local businesses in the airport’s supply chain.

Burge explained that London businesses in particular “need a strong UK aviation sector to support their growth, be that through enabling business travel, or bringing visitors to the country.”

“Aviation is vital in boosting both London and the UK’s economy and is critical for cementing London’s position as a premier global city in which to do business,” he added.

John Dickie, Chief Executive of BusinessLDN, which represents London business, said City Airport “is an important part of the aviation network that keeps London – and the UK – connected to the global economy.”

He added: “Private investment in better connectivity across the UK and other overseas markets will give Londoners and inbound tourists alike more choice and boost the British economy.”

The feud over London City’s proposals comes amid a spate of activity in the sector, with Gatwick Airport submitting plans for £2.2bn second runway earlier in the month.

Heathrow, Luton and Stansted Airport are all pushing to boost passenger capacity via new runways or terminal expansions.

Newham Council were contacted for comment.