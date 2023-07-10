DART rail system has been a ‘gamechanger’ for Luton Airport, says chief executive

The launch of the Luton DART rail system has “simply been a gamechanger for the airport,” said the boss of Luton’s popular hub, amid plans to expand its passenger cap to upwards of 19m.

Speaking to City A.M. Alberto Martin, London Luton’s CEO, said that the new rail transit system will also play a “pivotal role” in the airport’s future plans for sustainable growth, with connection to the airport now “as good as, if not better than,” than other London hubs.

The £290m Direct Air-Rail Transit System (DART) – seven years in the making – opened on 27 March after nearly two years of added delay.

It provides passengers with a rapid route to Luton airport’s terminal from the nearby rail station – in just under four minutes – and was built with the goal of reducing journey times for London customers travelling from St Pancras.

Martin said the route has been “transformational” for the Luton Airport Express service, which links the airport to the capital.

“It will also play a pivotal role in supporting our plans for sustainable growth by reducing the environmental impact of journeys to and from the airport.”

He added: “It’s already clear that it is making rail travel to the airport more attractive for many passengers previously put off by the shuttle bus.”

The project has faced criticism for high fares with its £4.90 fee ousting Heathrow Express as the most expensive transfer service in the UK by distance.

However, Luton Rising – the Luton Council-owned enterprise who financed the DART – have hailed the new rail system, announcing earlier this week that the route had served 650,000 passengers in its first 100 days.

The airport enterprise estimates this has saved customers more than 10 years of total journey time already, with a 32 minute total journey time to the airport for passengers travelling from St Pancras.

“Even with ongoing rail strikes, which are keeping a lid on the rail sector and the number of passengers who can use the DART, we can see the benefits that customers are receiving in terms of convenience,” said Councillor Javeria Hussain, chair of Luton Rising.

Luton Airport itself is currently plotting to up its passenger cap from 18m to 19m, with the Department for Levelling up (DLUHC) and Transport reviewing a planning application submitted in February.

Martin told City A.M. that the airport also intends on investing £20m on refurbishments for its security hall – installing new body and CT scanning technology, as well as longer security lanes to boost capacity.

“We will also be looking to expand our route network and continue growing the range of shops and restaurants in our departure lounge,” he added.

The airport’s expansion plans, which it hopes will help it compete with rivals London City, Stansted and Heathrow, come amid a slew of activity in the sector.

Gatwick last week announced it had submitted an application to the Planning Inspectorate for a £2.2bn second runway.

Meanwhile, London City awaits the outcome of a consultation from Newham Council today, over plans to raise its passenger cap to 9m – largely by extending the airport’s operating hours.

London Stansted Airport has also asked for permission to handle 43m passengers a year.

And of course, ongoing speculation continues over Heathrow’s long-delayed third runway proposals, which are still under review.