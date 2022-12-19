London City Airport submits revised expansion application to Newham

London City Airport has submitted its revised planning application to Newham borough. (Photo/BA)

London City Airport has submitted its revised planning application to the borough of Newham.

Aiming to expand its annual passenger cap to nine million by 2031, the airport said the revised proposal incorporates feedback from a 10-week consultation it launched earlier this year.

Following backlash from residents, the hub decided to reduce the proposed operating hours to between 12.30pm to 6.30pm – down from a potential closure at 10pm.

It also agreed to increase the number of flights operating in the first 30 minutes to three.

London City initially said it could achieve its goal by operating Saturday afternoons and evenings as well as by extending operational hours by 30 minutes in the mornings and evenings on weekdays.

Read more Sadiq Khan slams London City expansion as public consultation nears end

Airport officials have also said the expansion will not lead to changes in terms of number of flights, which will remain capped at 111,000, or infrastructure.

No changes to the existing 8-hour curfew will be implemented.

Chief executive Robert Sinclair said the proposals, developed in close consultation with major airline customers, were designed to “ensure that flying from London City becomes more sustainable.”

As part of the proposal, only cleaner and quieter latest generation aircraft will be allowed to operate during Saturday’s extended hours.

“Our proposals will create more jobs, invest more money into the local community, fund better transport connections and improve sound insulation for local residents,” the chief executive added.

Newham council and City Hall were approached for comment.

Earlier this year, London mayor Sadiq Khan slammed the aiport’s proposal, saying London City’s plans were not compatible “with out net-zero and wider environment objectives.”