Going north: BA adds daily flights from London City to Aberdeen

BA has expanded its services to Scotland, adding daily flights from London City to Aberdeen. (Photo/BA)

BA has expanded its services to Scotland, adding daily flights from London City to Aberdeen to increase connectivity with the capital.

The route will run over the winter season – between 1 November and 22 January – complimenting services already departing from Heathrow.

Services will depart from London City mainly in the evenings, between 6.30 and 9pm, while flights from Aberdeen will mostly take off in the mornings.

The airport welcomed the news, deeming it a “great opportunity for people to come see the great area our corner of the country is with fantastic food and drink offerings.”

“Routes like London City are important to help drive the economy connecting the business community to key markets,” commented Mark Beveridge, the airport’s operations director.