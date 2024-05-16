London City Airport unveils first female chief as expansion plan ruling looms

Alison Fitzgerald has been appointed as City Airport’s new chief executive

London City Airport has announced that former chief operating officer Alison Fitzgerald will take the top job with immediate effect.

Fitzgerald has served as the popular business hub’s COO since 2016. She had filled in as co-CEO, alongside chief financial officer Wilma Allan since Robert Sinclair’s departure to High Speed one in January.

The appointment means City Airport will have a female chief executive for the first time in its history.

Fitzgerald has been credited for leading the delivery of next generation CT security scanners, which made London City the first major UK hub to effectively remove the 100ml liquid rule for passengers.

In a statement, the new boss said: “I’m hugely excited to take on the role as CEO and to lead our great team at London City as we enter the next stage of our growth journey.

“London City delivers one of the best passenger experiences in the UK and I’m committed to building on this success even further.”

Mel Ewell, Chair of London City Airport, said: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Alison as our new CEO given her strong track record of delivering results at London City.

“After an extensive search process, we are confident that Alison is the right person to lead the business through its next phase of growth.”

London City is owned by Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund, the Kuwait Investment Authority, and a group of Canadian pension funds.

Chief among Fitzgerald’s intray will be a looming decision on whether plans to expand City Airport can go ahead.

The hub, which is hugely popular among City executives due to its proximity to Canary Wharf, is looking to increase capacity from 6.5m to 9m passengers by lengthing flying hours.

But its proposals were blocked by Newham Council in July and it is currently in the process of appealing the decision.

Former boss Robert Sinclair told City A.M. in an interview last year the expansion would be “critically important” in keeping London ahead of international rivals post-Brexit.

The airport is also in the process of completing a major investment programme to modernise its departure lounge, which includes more seating, new retail space, two new dining experiences and an expansion of its duty free section.