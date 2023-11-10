London City Airport chief flies to HS1 after Sunak axed Manchester leg of HS2

High Speed One (HS1), the UK’s only high-speed and international rail line, has announced current London City Airport boss, Robert Sinclair, as its incoming chief executive.

Sinclair, who will start next March, is set to climb down from piloting the Square Mile’s favourite airport and steer HS1 as it looks to drive into an era of increased international rail travel from the UK to the continent.

HS1 whisks travellers between London and the Channel Tunnel, stretching 110km.

He replaces Dyan Perry OBE, who is retiring after seven years at the helm of HS1. She has nearly four decades of experience in the rail industry.

London City Airport has been under Sinclair’s wing for the past six years. It comes after Newham Council recently voted to reject the airport’s plans to expand its passenger capacity from 5m to 9m and lengthen flying hours.

Earlier this year, Sinclair told City A.M. that the popular business airport “critically” needed to expand to allow the capital to compete.

The airport is now hunting for its next chief executive.

“I am delighted to be appointed as the new CEO of HS1,” Sinclair said.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to lead Britain’s only high-speed railway at a time when more and more people are looking to travel between London and destinations across Europe using the high-speed rail network,” he added.

Keith Ludeman, chair of HS1, said: “We’re excited to announce Robert’s appointment as CEO of HS1 Ltd following a rigorous recruitment process.

“Robert’s vast experience in the transport sector – including working for one of the most recognisable transport hubs in London – makes him ideally placed to help HS1 on its exciting journey of growth.

“As we welcome Robert, I’d also like to give sincere thanks to Dyan for her work and contribution to HS1 over the past years – simply, without her leadership and vision, HS1 would not be where it is today.”

It comes after Rishi Sunak recently axed the Manchester leg of HS2 amid spiralling costs.