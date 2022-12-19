Musk should step down, says Twitter poll

On Sunday, Elon Musk asked Twitter users if he should step down as CEO. The polls closed with per cent users voting yes. 17,502,391 people responded to the poll.

Billionaire Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter following a $44b (£36b) deal and a court case forcing him to go forward with the purchase. Since October end, the company has been in lurch with aggressive policy changes and advertisers dropping out.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Stakeholders have been losing faith in the social media platform as it has been on the downward turn, losing the support of both users and advertisers.

While Twitter polls are not binding, Musk has a history of following through with them. Prior to the closing of the poll at 11:20 AM (GMT), he had stated he would “abide by the results.”