Musk should quit as Twitter head according to poll he ‘will abide by’

Elon Musk (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Elon Musk may quit as the head of Twitter after running a poll which he said he “will abide by”, with 57 per cent saying, go.

The Tesla boss’ straw poll has already had more than 15m votes online, with almost 60 per cent pf people saying he should quit.

He took to Twitter on Sunday asking his 122m followers: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

This comes after the social media guru has caused a social media earthquake since taking over with a £35bn deal.

He has implemented paid-for verification and reinstated accounts for controversial figures including former President Donald Trump and Kanye ‘Ye’ West.

The poll shuts at 11.20am.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022