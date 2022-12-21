Elon Musk vows to step down as Twitter CEO if someone ‘foolish enough’ accepts role

Elon Musk

Elon Musk has vowed to officially step down as the CEO of Twitter, once he finds someone “foolish enough” to accept the top role.

The eccentric billionaire, who bought Twitter for $44bn (£36bn) in a protracted deal which was finalised in October, has helmed the social media giant after his controversial firing spree.

But a poll conducted by him via Twitter on Sunday, asking users whether he should step down as boss, has forced Musk’s hand.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

“I will abide by the results of this poll,” he said, before the poll, in which more than 17.5 million users voted, landed 57.5 per cent in favour of Musk abandoning the chief position.

Since becoming owner, Musk has faced backlash for the handling of his approaches to content moderation and the infamous Twitter Blue subscription model.

However, the billionaire entrepreneur said he would instead lead the software and server teams.

It is not the first time Musk has made significant decisions off the back of polling his Twitter followers.

At the beginning of October, Musk agreed to sell 10 per cent of his Tesla stock, to abide by the ruling of another poll.