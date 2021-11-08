Twitter has spoken: Tesla shares fall as Musk abides by poll

Tesla’s Frankfurt-listed shares have gone down 9 per cent after Elon Musk decided to sell 10 per cent of his quota following a Twitter poll.

On Saturday, the chief executive – who is in the race to become the world’s first trillionaire – launched a Twitter poll asking users whether he should sell a consistent part of his holdings.

The poll – which was answered by more than 3.5 million people – leaned extensively towards selling, as 57.9 per cent of respondents backed the decision while 42.1 per cent were against.

“I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes,” tweeted Musk on Saturday.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.



Do you support this? — Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

This is not the first time the extravagant to-be trillionaire has talked about selling his shares. He recently challenged the UN, saying he would sell all his stocks if the international organisation could show him how to solve world hunger.

“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” he tweeted. “But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how.”