Musk asks Twitter if he should sell 10 per cent of his Tesla stock

Celebrity entrepreneur and the world’s richest person Elon Musk is allowing his online followers to decide whether he should pay taxes.

In a Tweet Musk wrote “much is made lately of unrealised gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10 per cent of my Tesla stock.”

The billionaire opened up a poll to his 62.5m followers and confirmed that he intends to “abide by the results… whichever way it goes.”

Over 2.8m people have cast their vote with 56 per cent of respondents in favour of the proposed sell off.

It comes as US' ruling Democrats party proposed a "billionaires' tax" which will affect some 700 ultra-rich individuals who would be required to pay taxes on long-term capital gains on tradable assets, whether or not they have been sold.

It comes as US’ ruling Democrats party proposed a “billionaires’ tax” which will affect some 700 ultra-rich individuals who would be required to pay taxes on long-term capital gains on tradable assets, whether or not they have been sold.

Musk confirmed that without selling stock he will not personally need to pay any taxes.

“I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” he revealed.

Musk’s owns approximately 170.5m Tesla shares and selling 10 per cent of his stock would make him $21bn based on Friday’s closing price.

Musk recently offered to sell $6bn in Tesla stock and donate it to the World Food Program (WFP) if the organisation could provide a detailed roadmap of how the money would be used.

The stunt followed comments by the executive director of the United Nations’ World Food Programme who said that world hunger could be ended with just 2 per cent of Musk’s wealth.

