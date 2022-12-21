Explainer-in-brief: The infamous Twitter poll on Elon Musk

Elon Musk has consistently been making the headlines this year, especially in regards to his handling of Twitter. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

This week started with Elon Musk creating a Twitter poll on whether he should step down as Twitter chief, following all the controversy of the past months. The poll closed with 57.5 per cent of users saying “yes”, and 42.5 per cent saying “no”.

As one could have expected, Musk subsequently brought the poll into question, agreeing with suggestions that it could have been manipulated. He seemed to appreciate one user’s suggestion that all future votes should be limited to Twitter Blue Premium subscribers.

Those who genuinely hoped this could be a turning point in the Musk-Twitter saga are likely to end up disappointed.

The billionaire has said in the past that he’s open to finding someone else who would run the social media in the long run, but it seems today is not the day. He can’t be booted out as he’s the majority owner of the privately held company.