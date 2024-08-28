Rees-Zammit faces training or transfer after missing out on NFL squad

Rees-Zammit has the option to continue training with the Chiefs despite missing out on their NFL roster

Former rugby union star Louis Rees-Zammit is facing a possible transfer or several months training in a back-up squad after missing out on a place in the Kansas City Chiefs’ final squad for the 2024 NFL season.

The former Wales international had been training with last season’s Super Bowl winners after his shock decision at the start of this year to quit rugby and pursue a more lucrative career in American football.

But the ex-winger did not do enough in the Chiefs’ three pre-season games to earn a place in their 53-man squad, meaning he will now be placed into the NFL’s reserve system known as “waivers”.

This means that another side in the franchise has the chance to pick Rees-Zammit up.

And should no one take a chance on the speed merchant, he has also been offered the chance to continue playing in the Chiefs’ training squad, giving him a valuable opportunity to continue his adaptation to the sport.

The Chiefs are permitted to call up two players from their practice squad each game, meaning he could still make a competitive appearance alongside the likes of Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Marquise Brown.

Rees-Zammit’s omission comes after the player had shone at a training camp devoted to aspiring NFL players from abroad, which earned a preliminary contract the Chiefs.

After being snapped up he also made appearances in all three of the Texan side’s pre-season matches, playing across a number of different positions as the Chiefs sought to establish where he might fit in their plans.

On Tuesday, NFLs team owners also voted to permit private equity investment into the sport for the first time.

The landmark decision, which will allow certain firms to own up to 10 per cent of a league, could see billions of dollars in new funding flood into the league.

Until now, franchises have tended to be owned and run by wealthy individuals or family businesses, meaning the valuations and economics of the league have been somewhat opaque until a transaction occurs.

The last side to be sold were the Washington Commanders, who were bought by a US investment group headed up by American investor Josh Harris for $6bn (then £4.8bn).