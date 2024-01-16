Rugby in shock after star Rees-Zammit follows American dream to NFL

GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 23: Louis Rees-Zammit of Gloucester is tackled by Rory Hutchinson during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Gloucester Rugby and Northampton Saints at Kingsholm Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Premiership has been dealt a major blow after Gloucester Rugby speedster Louis Rees-Zammit, one of the biggest stars of the English domestic league, has ditched the top flight for a shot at the NFL.

The 22-year-old Wales international will head to Florida this week to start on the International Player Pathway programme with the NFL.

He follows in the footsteps of former Wasps winger Christian Wade who enjoyed a short three-year career in the United States before returning to rugby union.

“I have had the incredible honour of playing rugby for my country which, as a proud Welshman, I’ve never taken for granted,” said Rees-Zammit.

Read more British and Irish Lions schedule first ever women’s tour for 2027

“However, I believe that this is the right time for me to realise another professional goal of playing American football in the US. Those opportunities don’t come around very often.”

One insider described Rees-Zammit’s decision as a “shock” which “few expected” at the club.

The British and Irish Lion had been linked to moves away from Gloucester, incuding to Bordeaux in the French Top 14 and to Japan.

“Gloucester Rugby has been a huge part of my life,” Rees-Zammit added. “From the start at Hartpury College and my first professional rugby contract with Gloucester in 2020, to my Wales and Lions caps; the club has been central to my development as a player, and I’m so grateful for their support.

Rees-Zammit’s move to the NFL follows in the footsteps of former Wasps wing Christian Wade

“I will always be very proud of my time at Kingsholm and want to particularly thank the incredible fans who make the club so special. Also, to my teammates, to George Skivington and Alex Brown, thank you for giving me such special memories and for supporting this next stage of my career.”

It means he will not feature for Wales in this year’s Six Nations, with Warren Gatland’s squad announcement thought to have been delayed by his shock move across the pond.