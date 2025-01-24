Record-breaking Purton searches for more Winners at Sha Tin

Zac Purton became Hong Kong’s most successful jockey in history on Wednesday with 1,814 career wins.

FOLLOWING all the hullabaloo and media coverage celebrating Zac Purton making history by becoming the winning-most jockey in Hong Kong at Happy Valley on Wednesday, racing gets back to some normality in the city with an exciting and competitive 11-race programme at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The Zac-Man has thoroughly deserved all the plaudits thrown at him in recent times, but even he would be the first to admit it will be good to get back to business and doing what he does best, riding winners.

The seven-time champion pilot has his card marked in all 11 races and will surely be disappointed if he doesn’t leave the track with at least a couple of winners.

The hugely talented but unpredictable Sunlight Power will need all of Purton’s persuasive powers to guide him home in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Hong Kong, China Team Celebration Cup (5.30am), a handicap over a mile.

The Ricky Yiu-trained gelding hasn’t had the roll of the dice in recent ventures, but against only seven rivals can have no excuse this time.

Purton also climbs aboard a couple of newcomers from the in-form David Hall yard, including well-drawn Magnifique in the Para Athletics Handicap (6.05am) over the straight five furlongs.

The son of Charm Spirit has looked the real deal in his last couple of trials and, against some mostly average opposition, should start his Hong Kong career with a win.

There is no doubt connections will be happy to get Purton back in the saddle to ride GORGEOUS WIN in the Para Equestrian Handicap (8.10am) over six furlongs.

The partnership defied top-weight and an outside draw to win doing handsprings last September, but since then, the combination have parted ways with Purton obligated to ride for other stables when the son of Press Statement has been in the line-up.

The Danny Shum-trained speedster has however subsequently run well in defeat on numerous occasions and in top draw Class Two handicaps, and now with his favourite jockey back doing the steering – who has been in the saddle for all his four victories – he is hard to oppose.

POINTERS

Gorgeous Win 8.10am Sha Tin