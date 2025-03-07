Eustace sees Light at the end of the tunnel for Years Charm

Trainer David Eustace has five winners from the last 10 racedays in Hong Kong.

Racing in Hong Kong gets underway with an 11-race programme at Sha Tin on Sunday and includes a couple of contests on the all-weather surface.

This will be last chance saloon for a number of gallopers on the card whose connections still hold aspirations of making the line-up for the BMW HK Derby in a fortnight’s time but need a victory to guarantee their place in the race.

The likes of Cambridge, Markwin, Bundle Ward and the Caspar Fownes-trained pair Sky Heart, and Lo Rider, take their chance off joint bottom-weight in the Carpenter Handicap (9.10am) over nine furlongs, but are up against some useful and seasoned campaigners including Helene Feeling and Encountered.

This is a tough race to call, although it may be worth taking a chance with useful performer MARKWIN, who is far better than his recent form suggests, notably when never seeing daylight in the Four-Year-Old HK Mile won by My Wish and subsequently having a desperate journey behind Steps Ahead.

Trainer David Eustace has gone on record as saying if LIGHT YEARS CHARM can win the Tak Ku Ling Handicap (9.45am) over a mile, he would seriously consider a tilt at the BMW Hong Kong Derby.

The son of Rubick, who sired last week’s Hong Kong Classic Cup winner Rubylot, looked special when outpointing subsequent winner Juneau Pride over seven furlongs last month, and you can guarantee side-lined champion jockey Zac Purton will be paying close attention to his performance.

Earlier on the card popular galloper The Boom Box seeks to defy a seven-pound penalty when going for a four-timer in the South Wall Handicap (8.35am) over seven furlongs.

With his trademark strong finishing burst, the step up in distance looks a must, but he does have to give 11 pounds to talented but often frustrating ARMOUR WAR EAGLE.

The five-year-old is still looking for his first victory from a dozen attempts in the city, but on recent eye-catching performances he will never get a better chance of visiting the winners’ circle.

POINTERS

Armour War Eagle (e/w) 8.35am Sha Tin

Markwin (e/w) 9.10am Sha Tin

Light Years Charm 9.45am Sha Tin