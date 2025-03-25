Wong can continue to fly High on Sha Tin dirt

Britney Wong and David Hall combine again with Natural High at Sha Tin.

FOLLOWING all the excitement and drama at Sha Tin last Sunday when around 70,000 spectators witnessed the Hong Kong Derby, and £170 million was bet across the card, the track now reverts to a midweek nine-race programme on the all-weather surface.

As has been said on numerous occasions, regular racegoers in the city are suspicious of dirt racing with so many imponderables to weigh up before the action starts.

Will the track suit on-pace gallopers or favour strong finishers? Is the surface quicker along the rails or does the track ride faster down the centre of the home straight?

The best advice is to pay close attention to the first couple of races and see if there is a track bias during the early action before making a judgement.

It is red-letter day for young jockey Britney Wong who arrives at the track with a book of eight rides on the card.

The 25-year-old currently heads the jockeys’ table for the most winners on the all-weather surface this season, and her 10-pound claiming allowance has been worth its weight in gold.

Having ridden a dozen winners, of which seven have come on the dirt surface, you can guarantee trainers were clamouring to book her when the entries came out.

She climbs aboard four of her last-start winners, starting with Patch Of Watch in division one of the Spoonbill Handicap (11.15am) over six furlongs, and fast-starting Shanghai Style in division one of the Peacock Handicap (11.45am) over the extended mile.

Both line-up in modest affairs where the form book is unreliable, and of more interest is NATURAL HIGH who seeks to defy both a hefty penalty and a wide draw in division one of the Kestrel Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

Read more Wong and Man set to Improve their tally

This progressive four-year-old won with his head in his chest when sprinting clear down the home straight early this month, having previously made the frame behind Class Three performer Dragon Air Force in January, and could still have a few points in hand over the handicapper.

With none of his rivals likely to lead early on, Natural High should bounce out in front, get into a good rhythm and be hard to catch when Wong presses the go button down the home straight.

Wong also retains the ride aboard Ariel for the David Hayes stable in the Flamingo Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

The partnership ran out a clear-cut winner over the track and trip at the beginning of the month but will be hard-pressed to confirm placings with third-placed FIGHTING MACHINE.

The Pierre Ng-trained galloper has been a model of consistency on the dirt surface with five places from six runs, but has suffered plenty of hard luck stories along the way.

This time with in-form jockey Harry Bentley doing the steering, and a favoured inside draw in two a plus, he will never get a better chance to finally get his head in front.

POINTERS

Natural High 12.45pm Sha Tin

Fighting Machine 2.15pm Sha Tin