Quinault value at 20/1 to upset York big guns

Quinault has won all of his three starts at York

THERE is a mouthwatering line-up for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (3.00pm) on the final day of York’s four-day Ebor Festival.

A field of 11 are set to go to post for the newly promoted Group One with a whopping £377,122 to the winner.

Rosallion looks the one to beat on the back of two agonising defeats at the highest level on his last two starts in the Queen Anne and the Sussex Stakes.

The main negative with him is price as he is as short as 5/4 in places.

There is no getting away from the fact that he has bundles of class, but this is his first run back at seven furlongs since his two-year-old days and he skipped an engagement in France last weekend after a minor setback.

If there is a rapid improver lurking in this field, then it is Royal Ascot winner Never So Brave, who followed up that success with a win in the Group Two Summer Mile last month.

He looks an exciting prospect but is another well found in the market at just 3/1.

Maranoa Charlie brings solid form from France, whilst Lake Forest could easily bounce back.

However, at the prices, I prefer to take a chance with QUINAULT at 20/1 each-way with bet365.

Stuart Williams’ progressive five-year-old showed his love for York when winning over this course and distance in June.

On form he certainly has to step up, but he is a perfect three from three on the Knavesmire and may just be hard to peg back.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Quinault e/w 3.00pm York