TIME Names Xenco Medical one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies in the World and the Winner of the 2026 TIME100 Impact Award in Health

Time Magazine has named pioneering medical technology company Xenco Medical as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies in the World and the Winner of the 2026 TIME100 Impact Award in Health. Widely regarded as the most prestigious recognition in business and technology, being selected to the TIME100 List remains the most coveted accolade that a company can achieve globally. The TIME100 Impact Awards are given to only 5 recipients each year, making it the rarest of honors that a company can receive and a profound recognition of transformative, global impact. Xenco Medical was honored by Time as the sole recipient of the TIME100 Impact Award in Health in 2026, signifying its leading, global distinction in impact on healthcare. According to Time Magazine, the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list highlights “companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.” The honor bestowed by Time comes after Xenco Medical was named the 2025 Medical Device/ Diagnostics Company of the Year at the Trailblazer Awards in New York City, one of the World Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company Magazine for the second time in 2025, and the winner of the World Economic Forum’s 2025 Award for Excellence in Governance and Leadership for Global Challenges.

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“We are immensely honored and profoundly humbled to be named the 2026 Winner of the TIME100 Impact in Health Award and a TIME100 Most Influential Company in the World. As a mission-driven company animated by the relentless pursuit of delivering the greatest outcomes to the greatest number of patients, this recognition by TIME has only deepened our commitment to translate the promise of science into a transformative impact on the lives of our patients and their families,” said Jason Haider, Founder and CEO of Xenco Medical.

A leader in the life sciences, Xenco Medical’s breakthrough portfolio of biomimetic implants, regenerative biomaterials, composite polymer surgical systems, and its range of groundbreaking software technologies, from AI-enabled remote therapeutic monitoring to preoperative holographic surgical simulation have established it as an innovation standard-bearer. Emblematic of Xenco Medical’s mission to dissolve the barriers that typify the siloed nature of surgical care, the company’s TrabeculeX Continuum technology synergistically harmonizes the bone-forming potential of its regenerative biomaterials with AI-powered post-surgical rehabilitation. Inspired by the principles of mechanotransduction, the groundbreaking platform from Xenco Medical enables surgeons to remotely monitor pain scores, rehabilitation adherence, and motion recovery through AI-driven pose assessment over the course of the bone remodelling process.

Xenco Medical’s technologies have heralded a radically optimized, value-based approach to healthcare globally. Transforming the operational efficiency of healthcare facilities through its streamlined single-use surgical implant systems as well, Xenco Medical’s logistics-driven surgical devices have significantly decreased surgical turnover times by eliminating the need for the sterilization and reprocessing of implant and instrument systems between surgeries. A leader in its development of technologies that reverberate across the entire health ecosystem, Xenco Medical has forged a trailblazing path that has come to define the value-based era of healthcare. The Time Magazine TIME100 Most Influential Companies Edition was released on newsstands worldwide today.

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Abstract

Time Magazine names Xenco Medical one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies in the World and Winner of the 2026 TIME100 Impact Award in Health.

Time Magazine has named pioneering medical technology company Xenco Medical as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies in the World and the Winner of the 2026 TIME100 Impact Award in Health.