Quick Spirits can go boom for Newnham

Mark Newnham has saddled 32 winners in Hong Kong this season.

HONG Kong racing enthusiasts can look forward to another all-action nine-race programme at Happy Valley on Wednesday, with the feature race on the card being the Class Two Sports Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

Favourite backers in the city will be on good terms with themselves at present, with 10 market leaders obliging from 19 races in the past week.

Be warned however! The iconic city track is renowned for its tight and highly competitive handicaps where luck always plays an important role in determining winners.

None of the nine races throws up a ‘good thing’, at least on the form book, and backers will have to work hard to find those all-important winners.

Hugh Bowman supporters would have been on good terms with themselves after leaving Sha Tin last Sunday with the legendary Australian pilot bouncing back to form with a winning treble.

The 44-year-old arrives at the Valley with his card marked in seven races and with a number of his gallopers holding winning chances.

Bowman will be expected to guide California Moxie to his first victory, in the Bowrington Handicap (10.35pm) over the extended mile, while further successes are possible aboard promising Loveisintheair in the Craigengower Cricket Club Challenge Cup (12.05pm) over six furlongs, and M Unicorn in the Canal Handicap (1.40pm) over the extended mile.

Bowman also gets the leg up on probable market leader Power Koepp who is seeking to defy top-weight in the Wong Nai Chung Handicap (11.35pm) over six furlongs.

This former useful sprinter made a quick exit from Manfred Man’s stable after failing to land a gamble over the course and distance last month, and is now with trainer Mark Newnham.

It has, however, been nearly two years since he last tasted success, and it could be worth taking him on with lightly raced BEAUTY THUNDER, who finished upsides Power Koepp when they were fourth and fifth behind Written Casa last month.

This former Irish Import, a previous winner at Roscommon, is reaching peak condition after taking some time to acclimatise to his new home and is capable of going well.

Trainer Mark Newnham could have better luck earlier on the card with consistent but frustrating YOUTHFUL SPIRITS in the Percival Handicap (11.05am) over five furlongs.

The proverbial speedball is renowned for bursting from the gates and looking all over a winner until stopping in the closing stages of numerous races.

Having made the frame in nine of his 12 attempts over the course and distance, his lone success came when returning after a seven-day back-up, and it could be a matter of lightning striking twice.

The son of Shamus Award once again ran out of fuel in the closing stages behind Happy Fat Cat over six furlongs last Wednesday but now returns to his optimum distance.

This looks an ideal opportunity for him to get back in the winners’ circle, although supporters will need to close their eyes in the dash to the line and pray he holds on.

POINTERS

Youthful Spirits 11.05am Happy Valley

Beauty Thunder e/w 11.35am Happy Valley