Queen faces Covid scare at Balmoral as staff member tests positive

The Queen is carrying on her summer holiday at Balmoral although a staff member at the Scottish estate tested positive for coronavirus this weekend.

Her Majesty, 95 and double-vaccinated, will remain at her private castle in Aberdeenshire as planned.

The Covid-infected employee was sent home on Saturday after taking a PCR test, reported The Sun.

“We have procedures in place should a member of any team get Covid,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

It is the Queen’s first summer holiday after the death of her husband Prince Philip in April.

The monarch arrived at her Scottish estate on 23 July, and she has been joined by family members, including the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are expected to arrive later this month.